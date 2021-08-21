Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to post $1.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 million to $21.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.59 million, with estimates ranging from $3.23 million to $5.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 million.

AGLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE remained flat at $$7.01 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 147,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $343.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.63. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $48,384.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 161.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 701,948 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 80.2% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 608,334 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,983,000. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 127.7% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 609,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 341,936 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 172,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

