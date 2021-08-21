Aeon (AEON) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.36 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $14.36 million and approximately $16,194.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aeon has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.62 or 0.00575006 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000154 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

