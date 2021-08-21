Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeva Technologs is building the next-generation of sensing and perception for autonomous vehicles and beyond. Aeva Inc., formerly known as InterPrivate Acquisition Corp., is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aeva Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AEVA stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

