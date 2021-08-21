Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Cut to C$97.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$102.00 to C$97.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$102.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$83.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$100.75.

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$72.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$17.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$69.14 and a one year high of C$117.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

