Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Satter Management CO. L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. now owns 16,609,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $7,530,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $4,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 616,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 688,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 342,450 shares during the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 381,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,073. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $92.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.74.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

