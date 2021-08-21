Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,403,400 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 15,254,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 150.9 days.

ACDVF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price (down from C$34.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target (down previously from C$27.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

ACDVF stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.42.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 352.89% and a negative net margin of 137.54%. The company had revenue of $681.38 million during the quarter.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

