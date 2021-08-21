Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after acquiring an additional 78,725 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,006,000 after acquiring an additional 110,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

APD opened at $267.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

