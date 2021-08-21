AirSwap (AST) Market Capitalization Achieves $33.40 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last week, AirSwap has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. AirSwap has a market cap of $33.40 million and $2.90 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00056882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.13 or 0.00815475 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00047933 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002045 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap (AST) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

