Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $37.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a market cap of $727.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). Analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 6,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $159,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,732.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $459,610.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,901. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,566,000 after purchasing an additional 685,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,844,000 after purchasing an additional 383,030 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,804,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,591,000 after purchasing an additional 291,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,229,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 289,094 shares during the period. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $7,783,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

