Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP opened at $31.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

