Algorand Price Tops $1.15 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 25% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $3.75 billion and $363.38 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00092505 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.50 or 0.00307157 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00046681 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015378 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,238.26 or 0.02527141 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,686,802,547 coins and its circulating supply is 3,267,839,784 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

