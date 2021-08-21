Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.00

Shares of Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 30.35 ($0.40), with a volume of 470453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.39).

The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42. The firm has a market cap of £198.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 26.64.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:AGY)

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Allergy Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergy Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.