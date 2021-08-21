Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 7,044 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,044 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Olin worth $13,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Olin during the second quarter worth $231,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $578,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Olin by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Olin by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after buying an additional 75,635 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

In related news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $870,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,165.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $3,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,428. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olin stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.16, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.57. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Olin’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Olin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.