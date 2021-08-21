Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ALIZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of Allianz stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Allianz has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.60.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.