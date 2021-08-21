Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,515 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Truefg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $298.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.