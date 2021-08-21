Allworth Financial LP Purchases 446 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 335.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $145.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.38. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $97.38 and a 1-year high of $191.13.

