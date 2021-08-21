Alpaca Finance Price Reaches $1.40 on Exchanges (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $198.78 million and $65.91 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00056593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00131918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.85 or 0.00150595 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,028.86 or 0.99985805 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.12 or 0.00913867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.17 or 0.06654659 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

