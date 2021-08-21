Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s 3rd Largest Position

Cortland Associates Inc. MO cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 8.4% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $80,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $595,998,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after buying an additional 197,838 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 101.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after buying an additional 191,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,748.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,582.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,767.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

