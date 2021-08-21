Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Reduced by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $34.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,748.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,283. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,582.30. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,767.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

