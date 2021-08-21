Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,500 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 242,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of ACH opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.64 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. Aluminum Co. of China has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $16.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
About Aluminum Co. of China
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.