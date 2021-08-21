Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,500 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 242,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of ACH opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.64 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. Aluminum Co. of China has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $16.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 180.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 178,888 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 668.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 50,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

