AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stake Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of AMC Networks worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at $128,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AMC Networks by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 27,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $16,514,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

AMCX stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.18. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

