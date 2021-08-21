Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.130-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.780-$4.840 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

DOX stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.00. 1,147,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,828. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.85.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

