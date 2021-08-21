Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.370-$6.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 million-$2.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMED. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $276.08.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $176.75. The company had a trading volume of 256,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,964. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $176.51 and a 52 week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amedisys will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $906,098 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

