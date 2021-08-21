American Investment Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

American Investment Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,594 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,211,000 after acquiring an additional 254,574 shares during the period. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,094,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after acquiring an additional 593,620 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,173,000 after purchasing an additional 281,196 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,467. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.48. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.73.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

