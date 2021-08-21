American Investment Services Inc. Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

American Investment Services Inc. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,678 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.8% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.0% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.2% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.2% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 184,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.74. The stock had a trading volume of 16,918,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,973,877. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $223.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.