American Investment Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 81.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,295 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.31. 108,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,451. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.