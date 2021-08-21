American Investment Services Inc. Takes $28.88 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 612,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,877,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 6.7% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 61,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,326. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.