American Investment Services Inc. Trims Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.82. 1,712,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,795. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.94. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $291.82. The company has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

