Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Lowered to “Hold” at Laurentian

Laurentian downgraded shares of Americas Silver (TSE:USA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$1.30 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$3.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on USA. Desjardins lowered Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark set a C$3.00 price objective on Americas Silver in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Americas Silver presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.00.

Americas Silver stock opened at C$1.24 on Tuesday. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of C$1.21 and a twelve month high of C$4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$170.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

