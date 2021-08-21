Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Lowered to “Hold” at Laurentian

Laurentian downgraded shares of Americas Silver (TSE:USA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$1.30 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$3.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on USA. Desjardins lowered Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark set a C$3.00 price objective on Americas Silver in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Americas Silver presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.00.

Americas Silver stock opened at C$1.24 on Tuesday. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of C$1.21 and a twelve month high of C$4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$170.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

