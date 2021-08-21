Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 32,037 Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 278.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

NYSE:FLY opened at $17.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fly Leasing Limited has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $17.05.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

