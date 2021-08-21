Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $489,000 Stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.30% of Bancroft Fund worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCV. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 23.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN BCV opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $36.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of Bancroft Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $62,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,866,814.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

