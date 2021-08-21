Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) by 71.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,657 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 37,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

BATS:CEMB opened at $52.31 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40.

