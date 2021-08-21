Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 46.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,518 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Everi were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Everi by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Everi by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Everi by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

In other news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 149,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,470. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everi stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 2.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

