Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 24,195 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,195 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of KXI opened at $62.41 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $52.75 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.55.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.