Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.5% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $223.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $126.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

