Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 90.81% from the stock’s previous close.
AMYT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.
Amryt Pharma stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.66 million and a PE ratio of -24.02. Amryt Pharma has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.39.
Amryt Pharma Company Profile
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
