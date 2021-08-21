Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 90.81% from the stock’s previous close.

AMYT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Amryt Pharma stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.66 million and a PE ratio of -24.02. Amryt Pharma has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 15.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,292,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,930,000 after purchasing an additional 300,905 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amryt Pharma by 22.5% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after acquiring an additional 185,994 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma during the first quarter worth about $2,167,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amryt Pharma by 11.6% during the first quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 77,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

