Analysts Anticipate Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Brokerages predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.18. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 205.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

CDEV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. 9,574,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,723,464. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.83.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.