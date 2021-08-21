Analysts Anticipate FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. FS KKR Capital also posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.57. 829,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,007. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $393,202 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,838,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 232.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 35,855 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 362,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 102,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

