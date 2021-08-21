Analysts Anticipate Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report sales of $7.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.11 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $6.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $28.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.51 billion to $28.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.96 billion to $30.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

MDLZ traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.49. 4,215,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,187,384. Mondelez International has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.