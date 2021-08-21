Analysts Anticipate Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.04 Billion

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report sales of $7.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.11 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $6.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $28.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.51 billion to $28.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.96 billion to $30.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

MDLZ traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.49. 4,215,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,187,384. Mondelez International has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.