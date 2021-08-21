Analysts Anticipate Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.07 Million

Analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to announce $332.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $338.80 million and the lowest is $320.04 million. Monro reported sales of $288.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monro.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNRO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monro during the second quarter worth $672,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Monro by 101,466.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Monro by 289.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 33,785 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Monro by 27.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Monro by 336.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Monro stock traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $55.58. The company had a trading volume of 155,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,244. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. Monro has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.