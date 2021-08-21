Analysts Anticipate Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.40 Million

Brokerages expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to announce sales of $179.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $196.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.40 million. Myers Industries posted sales of $132.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year sales of $711.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $643.50 million to $746.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $750.69 million, with estimates ranging from $675.60 million to $801.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

MYE stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 276,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,016. The stock has a market cap of $822.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.47. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $175,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $240,855. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,710,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myers Industries (MYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.