Analysts Anticipate Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to Post $2.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the highest is $2.35. Regal Beloit reported earnings of $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year earnings of $8.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $8.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.64 to $9.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $742,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 1.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 3.3% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 0.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $147.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.60. Regal Beloit has a 52 week low of $91.82 and a 52 week high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

