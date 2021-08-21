Analysts Anticipate Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.83 Million

Brokerages predict that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) will post $153.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.40 million and the highest is $156.09 million. Verra Mobility posted sales of $96.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year sales of $523.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $516.00 million to $529.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $575.68 million, with estimates ranging from $569.18 million to $582.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,110. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 3.95.

In related news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,274,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,648,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,403,000 after purchasing an additional 49,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,670,000 after buying an additional 814,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,862,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,210 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,012,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% during the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,099,000 after acquiring an additional 963,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

