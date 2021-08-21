Analysts Expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Million

Analysts predict that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will announce sales of $2.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $2.35 million. DURECT posted sales of $2.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $9.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 million to $9.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.23 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $26.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 65.09% and a negative net margin of 257.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of DURECT stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.25. 343,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47. DURECT has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 152.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

