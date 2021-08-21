Analysts Expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. GasLog Partners posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.28 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 24.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

GLOP stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $187.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.14. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is currently 3.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

