Analysts Expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Announce $1.01 EPS

Analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will report earnings per share of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCRI. Truist boosted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of MCRI traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.74. The stock had a trading volume of 39,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,376. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

