Analysts Expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to Post $1.58 EPS

Equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.53. NICE posted earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

NICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 31.6% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 126,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,625,000 after buying an additional 58,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NICE by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of NICE by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,578,000 after buying an additional 19,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NICE by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE traded up $7.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. NICE has a one year low of $209.26 and a one year high of $288.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.46, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.49.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

