Analysts Expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Announce $2.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will report earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the lowest is $2.22. QUALCOMM reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $9.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,140,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,110,770. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Amundi bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,068,606,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after buying an additional 4,969,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $384,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

