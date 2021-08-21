Analysts Expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to post sales of $15.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.60 million. The Bank of Princeton posted sales of $14.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year sales of $63.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.90 million to $64.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $60.93 million, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $61.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

BPRN stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.39. 2,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.34. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $31.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Princeton during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 39.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

