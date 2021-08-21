Analysts Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to report sales of $5.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.95 billion. WestRock reported sales of $4.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year sales of $18.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $18.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WestRock.
WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of WestRock by 7.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,037,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 23.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,275,000 after purchasing an additional 259,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.43. 1,046,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,539. WestRock has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.
WestRock Company Profile
WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.
