Analysts Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to report sales of $5.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.95 billion. WestRock reported sales of $4.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year sales of $18.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $18.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of WestRock by 7.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,037,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 23.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,275,000 after purchasing an additional 259,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.43. 1,046,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,539. WestRock has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

